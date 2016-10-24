Acting Top Cop criticises judiciary over granting of bail

Acting Police Commis-sioner David Ramnarine on Saturday said that bail ought to be a serious “deterrent to crime” and he criticised the judiciary for putting persons who should be on remand back on the streets.

“Four defendants who were charged with unlawful possession of arms and ammunition are out on bail. In three cases they were granted bail by the High Court and in one case a magistrate. This is something that should be known so that right thinking people can be concerned”, he said during a press conference.

While informing that from October 1 to 21 ranks had seized…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.