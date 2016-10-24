AFC against taking of Carmichael St land

The Alliance for Change (AFC) opposes the mooted acquisition by the government of two lots on Carmichael Street as it doesn’t rise to the level of an utter necessity and any such matter would first have to be debated by Cabinet, party leader Khemraj Ramjattan says.

‘I speak here as the AFC leader that it, (compulsory acquisition) must come up to Cabinet for a consent before it could be approved and we have to hear the debates and hear the arguments of why it is needed,” Ramjattan, also Minister of Public Security in the APNU+AFC government told Stabroek News.

“Unless it gets that approval, we are …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.