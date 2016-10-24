AFC against taking of Carmichael St land
-Ramjattan says would have to be matter of absolute necessity
The Alliance for Change (AFC) opposes the mooted acquisition by the government of two lots on Carmichael Street as it doesn’t rise to the level of an utter necessity and any such matter would first have to be debated by Cabinet, party leader Khemraj Ramjattan says.
‘I speak here as the AFC leader that it, (compulsory acquisition) must come up to Cabinet for a consent before it could be approved and we have to hear the debates and hear the arguments of why it is needed,” Ramjattan, also Minister of Public Security in the APNU+AFC government told Stabroek News.
“Unless it gets that approval, we are …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Dataram to serve eight years in jail after guilty plea to new charges
-
Ulverston mom of four stabbed to death by children’s father
-
Man dies after bandits target overseas-based couple at Herstelling
-
Guyana inks pact for reporting to IRS on holdings of US citizens
Updated: Man dies after bandits attack overseas-based Guyanese at Herstelling
-
Datarams getaway passports had been issued to other people
-
Crime has never been this bad – Jagdeo
Cops grilling taxi driver after passenger robbed of $6M on seawall
-
Police find 52 lbs of ganja in Prashad Nagar house
Comments
About these comments