Bandits invade Alness businessman’s house, shots fired
A businessman from Alness Village, Corentyne is now living in fear after two bandits armed with a gun invaded his home, fired off two bullets and escaped with cash.
The building houses J. Mootoo Off Licence Grocery Store. The bandits escaped with two Samsung Galaxy cellular phones and an undisclosed amount of cash. Jacob Mootoo told Stabroek News yesterday that around 10:00 pm on Saturday he retired to bed after which the rain began falling.
“I get up to lock the window and then me hear …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Dataram to serve eight years in jail after guilty plea to new charges
-
Ulverston mom of four stabbed to death by children’s father
-
Man dies after bandits target overseas-based couple at Herstelling
-
Guyana inks pact for reporting to IRS on holdings of US citizens
Updated: Man dies after bandits attack overseas-based Guyanese at Herstelling
-
Datarams getaway passports had been issued to other people
-
Crime has never been this bad – Jagdeo
Cops grilling taxi driver after passenger robbed of $6M on seawall
-
Police find 52 lbs of ganja in Prashad Nagar house
Comments
About these comments