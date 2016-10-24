Cars topple in Herstelling crash

An afternoon accident left one person injured and other passengers traumatized after both cars made several flips while negotiating a turn yesterday on the Herstelling Public Road.

The driver of motor car PMM 2954, Vishnu Rampersaud, is relieved to be alive after his vehicle toppled three times, ending up in a concrete ditch on the Herstelling Public Road, East Bank Demerara. According to Rampersaud, he was heading south on the left lane when he looked into his rear-view mirror and noticed a car speeding behind him.

“After I saw him speeding I held my lane and the next thing I know I was hit from the back and I …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.