Gun, ammo found after suspicious trio searched in East La Penitence

Three men and a motor car were detained by police on Saturday night after an unlicenced firearm and live ammunition were found in the possession of one of the trio, at East La Penitence.

The police say that at about 10 pm ranks of a mobile patrol observed the men in a white Primo, in the East  La Penitence area, acting suspiciously, and decided to stop and search the vehicle and its occupants. During the search a .40 Smith and Wesson pistol with fourteen matching rounds were found in the possession of one of the men who has several criminal charges, inclusive of robbery under arms pending before the court. He is 28 years old and of Prince William Street, Plaisance, E.C.D. The two other occupants are both 38 years and reside in North Ruimveldt and Sophia, respectively.

Investigations are continuing.

The gun and live ammunition that were found by the police on the trio. (Police photo)
The gun and live ammunition that were found by the police on the trio. (Police photo)

More in Local News

Khemraj Ramjattan

AFC against taking of Carmichael St land

Alimudeen Gobin’s demolished house

Violent storm lashes No. 19 Village

Jacob Mootoo

Bandits invade Alness businessman’s house, shots fired

Parking meter spaces delineated by NPS/SCS on Main Street.

Parking meters cometh

default placeholder

Region Six tender board repeatedly failed to award contracts to lowest, most competitive bidders

default placeholder

Acting Top Cop criticises judiciary over granting of bail

Vishnu Rampersaud’s car that turned turtle on the side of the road, at Herstelling East Bank Demerara.

Cars topple in Herstelling crash

default placeholder

Guyana no longer being monitored by FATF on anti-laundering laws

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Back in court: In this Keno George composite photo, Barry Dataram (left) and his wife Anjanie Boodnarine at court yesterday to answer three charges including fleeing the jurisdiction.

    Dataram to serve eight years in jail after guilty plea to new charges

  2. Yansen Brusche

    Ulverston mom of four stabbed to death by children’s father

  3. Ameer Abdool Subrati

    Man dies after bandits target overseas-based couple at Herstelling

  4. US Ambassador Perry Holloway and Finance Minister Winston Jordan shake hands after the signing of the agreement yesterday.

    Guyana inks pact for reporting to IRS on holdings of US citizens

  5. Updated: Man dies after bandits attack overseas-based Guyanese at Herstelling

  6. Barry Dataram

    Datarams getaway passports had been issued to other people

  7. Bharrat Jagdeo

    Crime has never been this bad – Jagdeo

  8. Cops grilling taxi driver after passenger robbed of $6M on seawall

  9. The ganja found in Prashad Nagar (Police photo)

    Police find 52 lbs of ganja in Prashad Nagar house


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

ffpdon1

Food for the Poor donates agricultural tools

20161023rolling

Tyre rolling is still fun

Demerara Mutual presented eight bursary awards to policyholders’ children who were successful at the 2016 National Grade Six Assessment at its 19th Annual Bursary Award function which was held on October 17, 2016. Chairman of the Board of Directors, Richard B Fields made the presentation of bursaries valued at $11,000 each, according to a press release from Demerara Mutual. The Most Outstanding Student this year was Mark Bentick who was awarded a place at Bishops’ High School and the Runner Up Student was Azarya Willis who was awarded a place at St Stanislaus College. The other bursary recipients were Princess Patterson, Kayla Mc Allister, Daniel Seaford, Tiffiann Henry, Grace Browne and Shan Norton. These awardees will receive $11,000 per year for the next five years until they complete their secondary education.

Demerara Mutual bursary awards

UK based Guyanese Anthony Price (centre) posing with members of the Trafalgar United FC, inclusive of Club Coordinator Yvette Price, after a simple presentation of football kits and equipment at the No. #30 Ground in West Coast of Berbice. The presentation was done on behalf of Pastey Farr of Sainsbury’s Supermarket in Winchester, England.

Anthony Price donates football gear

This three-storey wooden building on Waterloo Street is being demolished after it was listed by the Mayor and City Council to be torn down.

Coming down

The recipients of the Courts university scholarships, standing with Representatives of Courts Guyana Inc.

Courts awards UG scholarships

The National Insurance Scheme on Friday, October 14 mounted a new signboard at its Head Office, Brickdam displaying the revised dress code for persons visiting all office location. (NIS photo)

Revised dress code at NIS

20161017masscas-front

Mass casualty training