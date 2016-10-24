Gun, ammo found after suspicious trio searched in East La Penitence
Three men and a motor car were detained by police on Saturday night after an unlicenced firearm and live ammunition were found in the possession of one of the trio, at East La Penitence.
The police say that at about 10 pm ranks of a mobile patrol observed the men in a white Primo, in the East La Penitence area, acting suspiciously, and decided to stop and search the vehicle and its occupants. During the search a .40 Smith and Wesson pistol with fourteen matching rounds were found in the possession of one of the men who has several criminal charges, inclusive of robbery under arms pending before the court. He is 28 years old and of Prince William Street, Plaisance, E.C.D. The two other occupants are both 38 years and reside in North Ruimveldt and Sophia, respectively.
Investigations are continuing.
