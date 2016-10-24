Guyana no longer being monitored by FATF on anti-laundering laws
The Inter-governmental financial regulatory body, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has taken Guyana off of its monitoring process, the organisation’s website reported.
“The FATF recognized that Guyana had made significant progress in improving its regime to combat money laundering and terrorist financing and will therefore no longer be subject to the FATF’s monitoring process,” the FATF website read.
The announcement was made at the organisation's recently concluded first
