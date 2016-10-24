Lusignan Prison escapee recaptured

One of two Lusignan Prison escapees was this morning recaptured by ranks of the Guyana Police Force, in a vehicle at Kitty, after being on the run since September 19 last, the police say.

About 0915h., acting on information received, ranks intercepted a public transportation vehicle in the vicinity of the Kitty Service Station and detained the convict who denied he was the person but subsequently retracted his statement when Prison Officers positively identified him as 27 year old, Fayouse Shakir, of 65 Le Ressouvenir, ECD, and who at the time of his escape was serving two two-years sentence for Break and Enter and Larceny.

He will soon face an Escape from Lawful Custody charge before returning to continue his period of incarceration. The other escapee, Rajendra Deonarine is still at large.