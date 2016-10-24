Parking meters cometh
National Parking System/Smart City Solutions (NPS/SCS) has begun preparatory works to install an estimated 400 parking meters within the central business district of Georgetown.
Work began yesterday morning when workers from the company earmarked parking spaces on Main Street in the vicinity of Courts.
No date has officially been announced when the parking meters would come into play but…
