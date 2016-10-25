Building code needed to ensure fire safety
- Fire Service Divisional Officer
Divisional Officer of the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) Compton Sparman last Friday called for the establishment of a building code that would ensure the protection of persons in the event of fires.
Sparman made the call while making a presentation to a security forum and expo organised by the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) at Duke Lodge, Kingston, where he also reported that over 1,000 buildings went up in flames in the last year.
Sparman, the GFS's longest serving member, said that the entity had advocated for the fire safety and occupancy code or the building code,
More in Local News
