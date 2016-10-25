Confidence, long term strategy needed to reap benefits of oil industry
– UK consultant
As doubts persist about Guyana’s readiness for the oil and gas industry, a representative of a UK consultancy firm yesterday said confidence and a sound long-term strategy would see the country reaping the benefits.
"When I look around the world, I see very few opportunities such as the one [you] have here in Guyana, to actually make a true transformational difference and to actually make a difference to local people as opposed to what we often do, which is working on behalf of big oil companies,
