Greenwich Park woman died 44 days after brutally stabbed by ex-partner

A Greenwich Park, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) mother of three who was stabbed several times about her body in a violent attack by her former partner, lost her battle for life 44 days later.

Bibi Shareema, 26, bled profusely from her injuries which included punctured lungs and open wounds to her wrist and elbow; her intestines were also protruding.

She underwent three surgeries at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) but her condition never improved.

Her mother Bibi Shameela, who was also badly stabbed during the attack, said her daughter was placed on a life support machine in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.