Greenwich Park woman died 44 days after brutally stabbed by ex-partner
A Greenwich Park, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) mother of three who was stabbed several times about her body in a violent attack by her former partner, lost her battle for life 44 days later.
Bibi Shareema, 26, bled profusely from her injuries which included punctured lungs and open wounds to her wrist and elbow; her intestines were also protruding.
She underwent three surgeries at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) but her condition never improved.
Her mother Bibi Shameela, who was also badly stabbed during the attack, said her daughter was placed on a life support machine in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
KFC back in business
-
Dataram to serve eight years in jail after guilty plea to new charges
-
Man dies after bandits target overseas-based couple at Herstelling
Updated: Man dies after bandits attack overseas-based Guyanese at Herstelling
-
Datarams getaway passports had been issued to other people
-
Bandits invade Alness businessman’s house, shots fired
-
Crime has never been this bad – Jagdeo
-
Violent storm lashes No. 19 Village
-
Police find 52 lbs of ganja in Prashad Nagar house
Comments
About these comments