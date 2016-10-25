Ithaca teen dies after hit off moving Canter
An Ithaca Village teenager died on Sunday night after an unsecured wooden pallet in the back of a Canter where he was riding shifted and hit him in the face, pitching him off the moving vehicle.
Travell Blair, 18, a mason of Lot 118 Peters Street, Ithaca Village, West Bank Berbice, was on his way from a horse-racing event when the incident occurred.
Blair and other relatives were in the back of the Canter, which was also transporting a quantity of equipment that was reportedly not properly secured. According to reports, a pallet that was resting on top of a music speaker shifted and hit Blair in the face pitching him off the Canter.
