Jagdeo comments on crime giving confidence to criminals

Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan has criticised former president Bharrat Jagdeo’s recent comments on crime, while warning that they could give ominous support to criminal elements.

“That opposition leader is a very garrulous fellow these days. And he simply does not want the police to carry the fight on the criminals. He is opening his big mouth with all the deceptions and is giving a renewed confidence to the criminals. It is an extremely bad thing, when the statistics are proving indeed that the crime has reduced as against last year,” Ramjattan told Stabroek News in an interview.

Jagdeo, whose tenure as president has been widely accepted as seeing the worst manifestation of crime in the country's history, last week declared that crime in the country has never been as bad as it is now.