Mahaicony businesswoman murder suspects for court today
The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) yesterday advised that murder charges be levelled against a teenager and a man, in relation to the death of businesswoman Bibi Shairoon Nesha Ali, who was found bound and gagged in her Mahaicony home last week Monday.
A senior police official yesterday informed Stabroek News that the two suspects are scheduled to appear in court today. A third individual who was also arrested during the investigation has since been released since there was no evidence linking him to the crime.
The body of Ali, 56, a mother of three who resided alone at Lot 4 Novar, Mahaicony,
