Mayor miffed at ‘disrespectful’ audit into $300M subvention
Mayor Patricia Chase-Green has labelled the manner in which the Auditor General (AG) and the Ministry of Communities have gone about investigating City Hall’s spending of a $300 million government subvention as “unprofessional and disrespectful.”
Speaking at yesterday’s Statutory meeting, Chase-Green said she was in receipt of inconclusive reports of the audit conducted by the audit office. She said she had received the report which contained no recommendations after local newspapers had published findings from the 2015 AG report.
“I received an inconclusive report from the Auditor General and have been informed by the Town Clerk that the auditors are back again,”…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
KFC back in business
-
Dataram to serve eight years in jail after guilty plea to new charges
-
Man dies after bandits target overseas-based couple at Herstelling
Updated: Man dies after bandits attack overseas-based Guyanese at Herstelling
-
Datarams getaway passports had been issued to other people
-
Bandits invade Alness businessman’s house, shots fired
-
Crime has never been this bad – Jagdeo
-
Violent storm lashes No. 19 Village
-
Police find 52 lbs of ganja in Prashad Nagar house
Comments
About these comments