Ministry of Public Infrastructure monitoring Mosquito Hall sea defence

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure is currently monitoring the erosion of the sea defence at Mosquito Hall, Unity, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara and will soon address the situation.

According to residents, about two weeks ago the wall started to slowly break away and has continued doing so.

When Stabroek News visited the area, about four feet of the dam seemed to have been breached. However, Chief River and Sea Defence Officer Kevin Samad explained that engineers had visited the area and while residents are calling it a breach it is not as serious as it is just "a simple erosion" of the sea dam.