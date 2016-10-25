NA prison officer held over attempt to sneak ganja into prison

A woman prison officer attached to the New Amsterdam Prison, who allegedly attempted to sneak in a quantity of cannabis into the prison on Sunday, has been arrested and an investigation has been launched.

According to information gathered, the officer allegedly handed a bag to an inmate and asked him to deliver it to another inmate. The curious inmate inquired what was in the bag and the officer reportedly told him it contained medication.As the prisoner was passing the checkpoint, the officer on duty there demanded that he open the bag.

The woman prison officer who was still in proximity reportedly became agitated and attempted to collect the bag to prevent it from being checked. There was an uproar at that moment for the bag causing a senior officer to intervene and search the bag where a quantity of cannabis leaves, seeds and stems was discovered. When weighed, it was a total of 298 grammes.

The matter was immediately reported and the prison officer was placed under arrest.

She is currently being held at the Central Police Station in New Amsterdam.