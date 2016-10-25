One Lusignan escapee recaptured, second man still at large

Fayouse Shakir, who escaped from the Lusignan Prison more than one month ago, was yesterday morning recaptured by the police in a Route 44 minibus.

According to a police press release, acting on information received, ranks intercepted the minibus in the vicinity of Kitty Service Station around 09.15 hrs yesterday during which they extracted Shakir who denied his identity. The police said he retracted his statement after he was positively identified by prison officers.

Shakir and another inmate, Rajendra Deonarine, 29, of Richmond Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast, escaped from the Lusignan Prison on September 19 around 10.30 am after being put to clean the exterior of the prison compound.

This newspaper had previously reported that they were among a group of prisoners cleaning outside the compound. They were discovered missing after a count was done.

At the time of their escape, Shakir was serving a two-year sentence for break and enter and larceny while Deonarine was serving a three-year sentence for trafficking in narcotics. They were both scheduled to be released early next year.

However, following his recapture Shakir will soon face an escape from lawful custody charge before returning to continue his period of incarceration, the police said.

Deonarine remains at large.