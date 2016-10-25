Ruling set for tomorrow in Carvil Duncan GPL theft trial

A decision in the trial of Carvil Duncan, the former director who is accused of stealing almost a million dollars from the Guyana Power and Light Inc (GPL), is slated for tomorrow.

Magistrate Leron Daly stated yesterday during a hearing that a ruling will be made on whether a prima facie case has been established against Duncan.

She further stated that the prosecution’s request to reopen Duncan’s case will not be granted given the fact that if the case were to be reopened it would not be to fill any gaps.

Duncan is facing charges that he and another, on March 31, 2015, at Georgetown, conspired to steal $984,900, which was the property of GPL.

It is also alleged that Duncan and another conspired to steal $27,757,547, between May 7 and May 8, 2015. That money was also the property of GPL. The charges against the accused stem from payments that were made by former GPL Deputy Chief Executive Aeshwar Deonarine and Duncan to themselves and which were uncovered by a forensic audit that was commissioned after the APNU+AFC government entered office last year. The money allegedly stolen by Duncan represents retroactive payments for his time on the GPL Board.