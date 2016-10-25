Suspect wounds city police in attack with broken window pane

Two City Constables were yesterday morning attacked in the Bourda Constabulary Outpost after apprehending a suspected bandit.

The injured officers, who have only been identified as Constable Moore and Constable King, sustained lacerations to their heads.

Chief Constable Andrew Foo told Stabroek News that the ranks had received information on whereabouts of the suspect who was wanted for questioning in relation to a break and enter. Acting on the information the ranks went and arrested the man, who was at the time in the vicinity of the Bourda Market. The man was detained at the Bourda Constabulary Outpost, Foo said, and while there he broke a louvre pane from a window and attacked the two constables. However, he did not manage to escape and remains in the custody of the City Constabulary.

The constables were taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where they received medical attention and were sent home.

The attack occurred at around 8.30 yesterday morning.