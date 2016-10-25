Venezuelan legislature launches trial against Maduro

CARACAS, (Reuters) – Venezuela’s opposition-led National Assembly voted today to open a political trial against President Nicolas Maduro for violating democracy, but the socialist government dismissed the move as meaningless.
The OPEC member nation’s political standoff has worsened since last week’s suspension of an opposition push to hold a referendum to try to recall Maduro, 53.

With that avenue closed, the opposition coalition has raised the stakes, using its power base in congress to begin legal action against Hugo Chavez’s unpopular successor.

Unlike neighboring Brazil, where Dilma Rousseff was impeached and removed from the presidency in August, a trial against Maduro would be largely symbolic given the government and Supreme Court have declared congress illegitimate.

“Legally, the National Assembly does not exist,” said vice-president Aristobulo Isturiz, referring to Supreme Court rulings that measures in congress are null and void until it removes three lawmakers linked to vote-buying claims.

The opposition has accused Maduro of veering into dictatorship by sidelining the legislature, detaining opponents and leaning on compliant judicial and electoral authorities to block a plebiscite on his rule.

“We will show clearly to Venezuela and the world that in this crisis, responsibility for breaking the constitution has clearly been Nicolas Maduro’s,” said majority leader Julio Borges.

The National Assembly ordered Maduro to appear at a session next Tuesday – which he will almost certainly refuse to do – and said it would also consider charges of abandoning his duties.

Foes accuse Maduro of wrecking the country’s economy, where food shortages and soaring prices have left many skipping meals and spending hours in long lines.

“BATTLING SATAN”

Polls showed the majority of Venezuelans wanted a referendum on Maduro which he would have likely lost, triggering a presidential election had it taken place this year. But the election board nixed the process, citing court orders after government allegations of fraud in an initial signature drive.

“In Venezuela we are battling Satan!” said another opposition leader, Henrique Capriles, ratifying plans for nationwide rallies on Wednesday that the opposition have dubbed ‘The Takeover of Venezuela’.

Noting recent shifts to the right in other Latin American countries, Venezuela’s government has said it is the victim of an international conspiracy against socialism led by the United States and fanned by servile foreign media.

It blames a two-year slump in global oil prices and a U.S.-fostered “economic war” for Venezuelans’ suffering. It has also accused political foes of seeking a violent coup against Maduro, a former bus driver and union activist who became Chavez’s long-serving foreign minister then vice-president.

Maduro came back to Venezuela later on Tuesday after a tour of oil-producing nations and meetings with the Pope and U.N. Secretary General-designate Antonio Guterres.

“In the world, they admire our battle for truth, dignity and independence,” he said at an airport ceremony, before heading for a rally where he blasted the National Assembly and accused Washington of meddling as red-shirted loyalists chanted “dissolve the National Assembly”.

“Before leaving office, (U.S. President Barack) Obama wants to damage Venezuela … He is obsessed with destroying Venezuela by whatever means,” Maduro told the rally.

Both sides have announced a tentative dialogue for this weekend, in the presence of international mediators.

Maduro said he would attend Sunday’s talks, but various opposition figures have already said they doubt Maduro’s sincerity and fear the initiative may be a tactic to gain time.

With Venezuela’s military a key factor in past power-shifts, Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino criticized congress, vowed the armed forces’ loyalty to Maduro, and accused foes of seeking foreign intervention.

Maduro has called a meeting of a special Council for the Defense of the Nation, to which he invited opposition legislative head Henry Ramos, for Wednesday morning at the Miraflores presidential palace.

More in Local News

default placeholder

Cabinet meetings for Officers Mess at Camp Ayanganna until repairs at MoTP

default placeholder

Britain’s Prince Harry to visit Dec 2-4

default placeholder

Windies slump to 8th straight defeat on Pakistan tour

default placeholder

Ramjattan lobbies for more plastic, less cash transactions to stem crime

Travell Blair

Ithaca teen dies after hit off moving Canter

The new cutting-edge Zika testing equipment that was presented to the Woodlands Hospital yesterday by US-based medical diagnostics company, Co-Diagnostics.

Woodlands Hospital launches cutting-edge Zika testing

default placeholder

Suspect wounds city police in attack with broken window pane

default placeholder

Mayor miffed at ‘disrespectful’ audit into $300M subvention

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Fast food lovers inside KFC yesterday

    KFC back in business

  2. Back in court: In this Keno George composite photo, Barry Dataram (left) and his wife Anjanie Boodnarine at court yesterday to answer three charges including fleeing the jurisdiction.

    Dataram to serve eight years in jail after guilty plea to new charges

  3. Ameer Abdool Subrati

    Man dies after bandits target overseas-based couple at Herstelling

  4. Bibi Shareema (left) and her mother Bibi Shameela in happier times

    Greenwich Park woman died 44 days after brutally stabbed by ex-partner

  5. Updated: Man dies after bandits attack overseas-based Guyanese at Herstelling

  6. Barry Dataram

    Datarams getaway passports had been issued to other people

  7. The building housing the home and grocery

    Bandits invade Alness businessman’s house, shots fired

  8. Alimudeen Gobin’s demolished house

    Violent storm lashes No. 19 Village

  9. Bharrat Jagdeo

    Crime has never been this bad – Jagdeo


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

20161025-frontmg_2194

Back to basics

20161025stadium25

Work continues on pitches at Providence

ffpdon1

Food for the Poor donates agricultural tools

20161023rolling

Tyre rolling is still fun

Demerara Mutual presented eight bursary awards to policyholders’ children who were successful at the 2016 National Grade Six Assessment at its 19th Annual Bursary Award function which was held on October 17, 2016. Chairman of the Board of Directors, Richard B Fields made the presentation of bursaries valued at $11,000 each, according to a press release from Demerara Mutual. The Most Outstanding Student this year was Mark Bentick who was awarded a place at Bishops’ High School and the Runner Up Student was Azarya Willis who was awarded a place at St Stanislaus College. The other bursary recipients were Princess Patterson, Kayla Mc Allister, Daniel Seaford, Tiffiann Henry, Grace Browne and Shan Norton. These awardees will receive $11,000 per year for the next five years until they complete their secondary education.

Demerara Mutual bursary awards

UK based Guyanese Anthony Price (centre) posing with members of the Trafalgar United FC, inclusive of Club Coordinator Yvette Price, after a simple presentation of football kits and equipment at the No. #30 Ground in West Coast of Berbice. The presentation was done on behalf of Pastey Farr of Sainsbury’s Supermarket in Winchester, England.

Anthony Price donates football gear

This three-storey wooden building on Waterloo Street is being demolished after it was listed by the Mayor and City Council to be torn down.

Coming down

The recipients of the Courts university scholarships, standing with Representatives of Courts Guyana Inc.

Courts awards UG scholarships