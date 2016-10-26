AK 47, ammo found behind wardrobe

The police today said that the “excellent and commendable actions of a dutiful citizen” resulted in the police in ‘E’ Division (Linden/Kwakwani) being able to retrieve a high powered weapon to wit an AK 47 Rifle, two (2) magazines and fifteen (15) rounds of matching ammunition, fifteen (15) .38 live rounds, thirty nine (39) 9mm live rounds and twenty-one (21) .223 live rounds and a magazine.

The police in a release said that the 42-year-old citizen was engaged in the process of “house cleaning” when he saw a haversack behind a wardrobe and a closer examination discovered the firearm and ammunition, after which he “rushed to the police station and informed” it. A police party responded and took possession of the cache.

The house is owned by persons residing overseas and persons were renting same prior to the discovery.