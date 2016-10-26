BM Soat director shot in robbery
A city businessman is nursing a gunshot wound to his left thigh following a robbery in front of his Croal Street business last evening.
At approximately 6:30 pm yesterday 28 year old Rameez Mohamed was leaving the office of BM Soat Auto Sales where he is a director when he was accosted by a lone bandit. When the individual attempted to take from Mohammed a bag which contained the day’s earnings a scuffle ensued at which point the bandit pulled out a gun and shot him in the left thigh.
Commander of A Division Clifton Hicken told Stabroek News last evening that it was at this point that the bandit made good his escape on a CG motorcycle ridden by an accomplice who had been waiting for him.
Mohammed is currently at a private city hospital in a stable condition while the police conduct investigations into the matter.
