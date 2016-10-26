Cop recounts examining maimed body as taxi driver murder trial continues

At the trial of Clifton Graham, who is accused of the 2009 murder of taxi driver Rolston Bernard Henry, Detective Roland Beharry yesterday recalled going to the scene where the deceased’s battered body had been found.

Graham is on trial before Justice Roxane George and a 12-member jury for allegedly murdering Henry between May 2 and May 3, 2009 at La Bonne Intention (LBI).

In his testimony, Detective Beharry told the court that he was on duty at the Beterverwagting Police Station on May 3, 2009 when he received certain information,