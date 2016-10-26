Ed Ahmad’s lawyer seeks eighth delay in sentencing
An application was yesterday made to a New York court for the sentencing of Guyanese businessman Ed Ahmad on mortgage fraud conspiracy to be deferred to January 18, 2017.
In a letter yesterday to New York Judge, Dora Irizarry, Steven Kartagener sought the deferral from November 15, 2016 because of the further postponement of the sentencing of former New York State Senator John Sampson. Ahmad was a key witness in the…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
KFC back in business
-
Greenwich Park woman died 44 days after brutally stabbed by ex-partner
-
Man dies after bandits target overseas-based couple at Herstelling
Updated: Man dies after bandits attack overseas-based Guyanese at Herstelling
-
Bandits invade Alness businessman’s house, shots fired
-
Datarams getaway passports had been issued to other people
-
Violent storm lashes No. 19 Village
-
Crime has never been this bad – Jagdeo
-
Police find 52 lbs of ganja in Prashad Nagar house
Comments
About these comments