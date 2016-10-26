Gov’t spent over $300M from lotto fund without parliamentary approval

Government spent in excess of $305 million dollars from the Lottery Fund on projects, such as the D’Urban Park rehabilitation, without seeking needed parliamentary approval, according to the latest Auditor General’s report

The 2015 report, which was laid in the National Assembly on October 13, explains that while the Ministry of Finance budgeted for Lottery Receipts of $1billion under the category of Miscellaneous Revenue and transferred $1.069 billion from the lottery fund to the Consolidated Fund,…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.