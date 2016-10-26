Gov’t spent over $300M from lotto fund without parliamentary approval
-Auditor General’s report
Government spent in excess of $305 million dollars from the Lottery Fund on projects, such as the D’Urban Park rehabilitation, without seeking needed parliamentary approval, according to the latest Auditor General’s report
The 2015 report, which was laid in the National Assembly on October 13, explains that while the Ministry of Finance budgeted for Lottery Receipts of $1billion under the category of Miscellaneous Revenue and transferred $1.069 billion from the lottery fund to the Consolidated Fund,…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
KFC back in business
-
Greenwich Park woman died 44 days after brutally stabbed by ex-partner
-
Man dies after bandits target overseas-based couple at Herstelling
Updated: Man dies after bandits attack overseas-based Guyanese at Herstelling
-
Bandits invade Alness businessman’s house, shots fired
-
Datarams getaway passports had been issued to other people
-
Violent storm lashes No. 19 Village
-
Crime has never been this bad – Jagdeo
-
Police find 52 lbs of ganja in Prashad Nagar house
Comments
About these comments