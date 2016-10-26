Guyana moves up World Bank’s ease of doing business rankings
Guyana has moved 16 places up the World Bank’s latest ranking on ease of doing business.
Of 190 countries ranked in the World Bank’s latest “Doing Business” report, Guyana is ranked 124, moving up from its placement at 140 last year.
New Zealand topped the rankings, followed by Singapore.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
KFC back in business
-
Greenwich Park woman died 44 days after brutally stabbed by ex-partner
-
Man dies after bandits target overseas-based couple at Herstelling
Updated: Man dies after bandits attack overseas-based Guyanese at Herstelling
-
Bandits invade Alness businessman’s house, shots fired
-
Datarams getaway passports had been issued to other people
-
Violent storm lashes No. 19 Village
-
Crime has never been this bad – Jagdeo
-
Police find 52 lbs of ganja in Prashad Nagar house
Comments
About these comments