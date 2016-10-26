GWI admits sewage released into Sussex St canal
The Guyana Water Inc yesterday admitted that sewage was released into the Sussex Street canal on Sunday.
The admission came following reports in the Guyana Times and Kaieteur News.
GWI said that on the day in question maintenance workers attached to GWI’s Sanitation department, were conducting well maintenance works at the Sussex and Russsell Streets well station, when they experienced an electromechanical failure.
“A relatively small volume of sewage was released into the Sussex Street canal as part of an emergency effort to prevent an overflow of sewage onto the roadway from the well station. After this was done, operations at the well were restored, allowing it to efficiently serve the residents of Albouystown – Charlestown.
“This action was subsequently aborted since, though emergency in nature, it is contrary to the company’s Standard Operation Procedures (SOP). Therefore other measures were applied to guard against a possible overflow”, GWI added.
