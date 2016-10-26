Man beaten with bat passes away

The man who was beaten with a cricket bat last Thursday succumbed last night at the Georgetown Public Hospital as result of his injuries.

Dead is Ramesh Manbodh, 40, of 655 Best Village, West Coast Demerara. Manbodh succumbed shortly after 10pm, relatives said.

Stabroek News had reported that Manbodh was attacked by a man who followed him home after he (Manbodh) stopped his niece from speaking to the man.

The man was beaten to a state of unconsciousness with the cricket bat.

Manbodh’s father Lochan Manbodh had described his son’s injuries as a fractured skull, coupled with internal bleeding in the brain.

“I just hear they cussing on another bridge away from the house and when I turn around I see the boy coming with a bat in he hand and I get up and try to run but before I coulda reach he already lash he [Manbodh] in he head,” a relative of Manbodh had explained to Stabroek News.

Lochan said that the police told him that they have widened their search for the attacker.