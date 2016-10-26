Meeting of Cabinet at GDF HQ pilloried by Jagdeo

Government’s decision to move Cabinet meetings to the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Base Camp Ayanganna, while “urgent repairs” have started at the Ministry of the Presidency, has been condemned by the opposition and criticised by observers.

“There is a blurring of the line between the security forces and the political directorate of the executive branch of the government,” Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo told Stabroek News yesterday.

"The fact that the government chose to have them in the army compound gives credence to the view that not only is this government becoming more and more secretive but it is ominously being dominated by a military mindset," he added.