Private sector still not in favour of parking meters
- Boyer
Private Sector Commission (PSC) Chairman Edward Boyer says the implementation of the metered parking system in Georgetown “is not finding support” in the business community.
Speaking with Stabroek News yesterday, Boyer said at the level of the PSC, there is consensus and “the whole idea of the parking meter is not finding support.”
Boyer’s comments come days after National Parking System/Smart City Solutions (NPS/SCS) began preparatory works to install an estimated 400 parking meters within the central business district of the capital city.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
KFC back in business
-
Greenwich Park woman died 44 days after brutally stabbed by ex-partner
-
Man dies after bandits target overseas-based couple at Herstelling
Updated: Man dies after bandits attack overseas-based Guyanese at Herstelling
-
Bandits invade Alness businessman’s house, shots fired
-
Datarams getaway passports had been issued to other people
-
Violent storm lashes No. 19 Village
-
Crime has never been this bad – Jagdeo
-
Police find 52 lbs of ganja in Prashad Nagar house
Comments
About these comments