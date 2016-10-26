Private sector still not in favour of parking meters

Private Sector Commission (PSC) Chairman Edward Boyer says the implementation of the metered parking system in Georgetown “is not finding support” in the business community.

Speaking with Stabroek News yesterday, Boyer said at the level of the PSC, there is consensus and “the whole idea of the parking meter is not finding support.”

Boyer’s comments come days after National Parking System/Smart City Solutions (NPS/SCS) began preparatory works to install an estimated 400 parking meters within the central business district of the capital city.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.