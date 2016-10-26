Several hurt after car slams into bus at Regent and Albert
Several individuals including a pensioner were being treated at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) last night after the minibus they were travelling in was hit by a motorcar at the corner of Regent and Albert streets. Also injured is a passenger from the motorcar.
At approximately 9:30 last night, motorcar PEE 8062, which was being driven north along Albert Street by a 21 year old driver identified only as Kwesi, failed to stop at the intersection of Albert and Regent and collided with minibus BTT 4213.
