Slope failure caused fatal Rock Creek pit collapse
-GGMC engineer testifies
A slope failure caused the pit collapse at Rock Creek, Puruni, which resulted in miner Keon Wilson’s death, according to Guyana Geology and Mines Commission’s (GGMC) Senior Mining Engineer Dharampaul Chandan.
Chandan, who had led the investigations on the evening of October 8, the day the accident occurred, as well as the following day, made the disclosure yesterday when he resumed his testimony at a public hearing that was held by the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) probing the miner's death.
