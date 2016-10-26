Timehri guard to face trial for allegedly Timehri guard to face trial for allegedly
Former Timehri guard Lakeram Shankar, who was charged with murdering a friend whom he allegedly stabbed during a drinking spree at his home, was yesterday committed to stand trial for the crime.
It is alleged that Shankar, between May 8 and May 9, at Timehri, East Bank Demerara, murdered Kawal Persaud.
At the conclusion of the preliminary inquiry into the charge yesterday, Magistrate Leron Daly stated that based on evidence presented by the prosecution, there was sufficient evidence for Shankar to be committed to stand trial at the next sitting of the Demerara Assizes.
Shankar will remain on remand until that time.
The fatal altercation between the two men occurred at a party. The duo had been seen sitting on a bench in front of the premises consuming alcohol before they had a heated exchange of words. Shankar then allegedly dealt Persaud a single stab wound to his abdomen, causing the man to collapse. Persaud died on the spot.
