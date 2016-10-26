TUC raps gov’t again over arbitration for BCGI workers

The TUC and the GBGWU yesterday rounded again on the Granger administration for not taking steps to ensure worker grievances with Russian-owned company BCGI are arbitrated.

At a press conference hosted by the Guyana Bauxite & General Workers Union (GBGWU) at the Critchlow Labour College, President of the Guyana Trades Union Congress (TUC), Lincoln Lewis reiterated that for seven years the workers have been denied their rights to be associated with a trade union.

He said over 200 workers who are attached to the Bauxite Company of Guyana Inc. (BCGI) which is co-owned by Russian Aluminum (RUSAL), are being denied their tax-free overtime of premium pay. Over 60 workers have also been dismissed over the years on grounds which have been contested.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.