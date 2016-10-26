US customs officer testifies in trial of alleged Tuschen gold smuggler

A United States Customs and Border Protection Officer yesterday offered evidence via video conference against Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo businessman Christopher Baldeo, who is accused of smuggling gold bars out of Guyana.

The officer testified from the United States when the trial continued before Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre, which has been designated a temporary magisterial court in order to facilitate the proceedings.

Baldeo is accused of smuggling four bars of gold, valued at over $25 million, from Guyana into the United States on March 13, 2015.

The matter is currently being prosecuted by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU).

Head of SOCU Sydney James told Stabroek News that the matter was adjourned to November 3, when the US officer will continue to give evidence. Stabroek News was told that the matter was adjourned following a request from Baldeo’s attorney.