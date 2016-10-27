AG proposes training for sleuths, legal officers on money laundering prosecution
– as FATF blacklist cloud removed
With Guyana no longer in danger of being on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) blacklist, Attorney General Basil Williams yesterday said that the focus now will be on securing money laundering convictions and he expressed the belief that training is necessary for all those who have a part to play in making this a reality.
Highlighting Guyana’s successful exit from the FATF/International Co-operation Review Group (ICRG) process, Williams expressed the view that there had been an omission that being training for judicial officers, prosecutors and money laundering investigators.
"It is my own view that… what should have happened is that the investigators under this regime should have been trained,
