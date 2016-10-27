Carvil Duncan trial decision deferred again

Another date has been set for a decision in the trial of Carvil Duncan, the former Director who is accused of stealing almost a million dollars, from the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL).

Magistrate Leron Daly yesterday told the court that she needed more time to peruse the evidence presented by the prosecution, before she can decide whether or not, a prima facie case has been established.

November 2 is the new date set by the Magistrate for a ruling on the matter against Duncan.

The charges against Duncan allege that he and another, on March 31, 2015, at Georgetown, conspired to steal $984,900, which was the property of GPL.

It is also alleged, that Duncan and another conspired to steal $27,757,547, between May 7 and May 8, 2015, also the property of GPL. These charges stem from payments that were made by former GPL Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Aeshwar Deonarine and Duncan to themselves, and which were uncovered by the forensic audit, which had been commissioned by the APNU+AFC government after taking office last year. The money allegedly stolen by Duncan represents retroactive payments for his time on the GPL Board.