City’s financial woes snag City Hall restoration

The Georgetown Mayor and City Council’s lack of finances continues to delay its efforts to restore City Hall to its former glory despite it securing the support of the European Union (EU).

Town Clerk Royston King told Stabroek News that after securing support from the EU last year for restoration works, two notices were issued inviting tenders but it is unclear what happened afterward. He added that he would have to be updated by the EU on the status of its support.

Nevertheless, King pointed out that the council has started making preparations to carry out restoration works in the near future.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.