Ed Ahmad sentencing deferred to February 3rd

US Chief Judge Dora Lizette Irizarry has deferred the sentencing of Guyanese businessman, Ed Ahmad on fraud conspiracy charges to February 3rd next year.

Ahmad’s lawyer Steven Kartagener had asked for a deferral to January 18 next year but has gotten an even longer one.

The judge made the decision yesterday according to court documents seen by this newspaper.

