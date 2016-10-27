Ed Ahmad sentencing deferred to February 3rd
US Chief Judge Dora Lizette Irizarry has deferred the sentencing of Guyanese businessman, Ed Ahmad on fraud conspiracy charges to February 3rd next year.
Ahmad’s lawyer Steven Kartagener had asked for a deferral to January 18 next year but has gotten an even longer one.
The judge made the decision yesterday according to court documents seen by this newspaper.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Man beaten with bat passes away
-
Greenwich Park woman died 44 days after brutally stabbed by ex-partner
-
KFC back in business
-
Meeting of Cabinet at GDF HQ pilloried by Jagdeo
-
Man dies after bandits target overseas-based couple at Herstelling
-
Bandits invade Alness businessman’s house, shots fired
-
Violent storm lashes No. 19 Village
-
Crime has never been this bad – Jagdeo
-
Police find 52 lbs of ganja in Prashad Nagar house
Comments
About these comments