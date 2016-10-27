EU hands over 24m Euros to Guyana under sugar scheme

The European Union (EU) on Tuesday handed over 24 million Euros ($5.2b) to Guyana under a sugar programme which had been put on hold after Parliament was prorogued by former President Donald Ramotar in 2014.

A release yesterday from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that on Tuesday, Stefano Manservisi, Director General for International Cooperation and Development of the European Commission and Guyana’s Finance Minister Winston Jordan signed documents triggering the release to Guyana of over 24,424,000 Euros. …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.