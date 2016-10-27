Farmers receive ‘macro-propagation’ training from NAREI
Thirty-eight farmers recently received macro-propagation training for sweet potatoes and cassava and seedling production training for hot peppers from NAREI under the Agriculture Policy Programme (APP).
According to a press release from the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI), this exercise is the second phase of an agricultural diversification initiative to increase productivity and advance food security.
Participants, sixty-five percent of whom were female, comprised members of the Parika Farmers' Group and the Laluni Farmers' Group, the release said.
