GRA Head reads riot act to staff

A press release from the GRA follows:

In wake of discoveries about malpractice committed recently by officers of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), the Commissioner-General, Godfrey Statia summoned a general meeting with staff at the Authority’s Camp Street Headquarters on Wednesday, October 26.

Having been at the helm of the Authority for just about twelve weeks and being translucently clear at the onset that he has a no-nonsense approach to bribery and other forms of corrupt practices, Mr. Statia reiterated that in addition to honesty and integrity, professionalism must be paramount, especially in an organisation where officers are sworn to secrecy.

The oath of Confidentiality and Secrecy is stated in the INCOME TAX ACT, Chapter 81:01, Section 4 (1) and all officers are sworn to same upon acceptance of employment with the Authority.

According to Mr. Statia, he intends to rid the GRA of the wrongdoings that have tarnished itsreputation in the past by dealing condignly with those who insist on bringing the Revenue Authority to disrepute.

Meanwhile, the GRA wishes to appeal members of the public to play their part in the process by avoiding any form of collusion with staff, such as payment of monies for services offered by the Authority. Members of the public are just as guilty should they aid and abeit the commission of an offense by willingly participating in any clandestine act and may also be subject to prosecution.

More in Local News

tensions

Player tensions with WICB reaching breaking point: Sir Viv

default placeholder

IDB lends Guyana US$8m to tackle maternal, infant mortality

Minister of Public Health George Norton apologises to the National Assembly

Independent team to probe Health Ministry over drug contracts

default placeholder

Labour Dept shuns GB&GWU as Barama workers’ representative

Mark Ross

Over 4,000 school dropouts to be trained for work under security strengthening programme

Stefano Manservisi (right), Director General for International Cooperation and Development of the European Commission with Minister of Finance Winston Jordan.

EU hands over 24m Euros to Guyana under sugar scheme

default placeholder

Pomeroon trio to stand trial over wedding house murder

Nabadamingi Gobin

Man gets two years for $17M robbery

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Ramesh Manbodh

    Man beaten with bat passes away

  2. Bibi Shareema (left) and her mother Bibi Shameela in happier times

    Greenwich Park woman died 44 days after brutally stabbed by ex-partner

  3. Bharrat Jagdeo

    Meeting of Cabinet at GDF HQ pilloried by Jagdeo

  4. Fast food lovers inside KFC yesterday

    KFC back in business

  5. Ameer Abdool Subrati

    Man dies after bandits target overseas-based couple at Herstelling

  6. The building housing the home and grocery

    Bandits invade Alness businessman’s house, shots fired

  7. Alimudeen Gobin’s demolished house

    Violent storm lashes No. 19 Village

  8. Bharrat Jagdeo

    Crime has never been this bad – Jagdeo

  9. The ganja found in Prashad Nagar (Police photo)

    Police find 52 lbs of ganja in Prashad Nagar house


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

20161026luckmin

Dr Ray Luck meets Minister Henry

Senior citizens at the event

GALLERY: Women’s leadership institute honours senior citizens

Region 3 Police Commander, Leslie James leading the march (NADF photo)

GALLERY: Region Three youths march against drugs

20161025-frontmg_2194

Back to basics

20161025stadium25

Work continues on pitches at Providence

ffpdon1

Food for the Poor donates agricultural tools

20161023rolling

Tyre rolling is still fun

Demerara Mutual presented eight bursary awards to policyholders’ children who were successful at the 2016 National Grade Six Assessment at its 19th Annual Bursary Award function which was held on October 17, 2016. Chairman of the Board of Directors, Richard B Fields made the presentation of bursaries valued at $11,000 each, according to a press release from Demerara Mutual. The Most Outstanding Student this year was Mark Bentick who was awarded a place at Bishops’ High School and the Runner Up Student was Azarya Willis who was awarded a place at St Stanislaus College. The other bursary recipients were Princess Patterson, Kayla Mc Allister, Daniel Seaford, Tiffiann Henry, Grace Browne and Shan Norton. These awardees will receive $11,000 per year for the next five years until they complete their secondary education.

Demerara Mutual bursary awards