GRA Head reads riot act to staff

A press release from the GRA follows:

In wake of discoveries about malpractice committed recently by officers of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), the Commissioner-General, Godfrey Statia summoned a general meeting with staff at the Authority’s Camp Street Headquarters on Wednesday, October 26.

Having been at the helm of the Authority for just about twelve weeks and being translucently clear at the onset that he has a no-nonsense approach to bribery and other forms of corrupt practices, Mr. Statia reiterated that in addition to honesty and integrity, professionalism must be paramount, especially in an organisation where officers are sworn to secrecy.

The oath of Confidentiality and Secrecy is stated in the INCOME TAX ACT, Chapter 81:01, Section 4 (1) and all officers are sworn to same upon acceptance of employment with the Authority.

According to Mr. Statia, he intends to rid the GRA of the wrongdoings that have tarnished itsreputation in the past by dealing condignly with those who insist on bringing the Revenue Authority to disrepute.

Meanwhile, the GRA wishes to appeal members of the public to play their part in the process by avoiding any form of collusion with staff, such as payment of monies for services offered by the Authority. Members of the public are just as guilty should they aid and abeit the commission of an offense by willingly participating in any clandestine act and may also be subject to prosecution.