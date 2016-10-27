Independent team to probe Health Ministry over drug contracts
With Minister of Public Health, Dr George Norton scheduled to submit his report today on allegations of procurement malpractices by some of his staff, President David Granger will soon appoint an independent investigative team which will report with recommendations on the issue.
The allegations pertain to Ministry of Health staff passing insider information to bidders seeking lucrative drug procurement contracts, among other procurement malpractices.
"Cabinet says that while he [Norton] will provide a report on a matter he raised about drug procurement, it feels that there should be an independent investigation because you cannot have someone from the ministry of health investigating the ministry of health,"
