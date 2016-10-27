Labour Dept shuns GB&GWU as Barama workers’ representative
– though company recognises that union
The Ministry of Social Protection’s Department of Labour has excluded the Guyana Bauxite and General Workers Union (GB&GWU), which has been representing workers at Barama Company Ltd (BCL) since February, stating that it recognizes the Guyana Labour Union (GLU) as the bargaining body.
A meeting between BCL, the Department of Labour and the bargaining union is set for today at 10 am and several representatives from the company questioned why the GLU was invited to the meeting and not the GB&GWU,…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Man beaten with bat passes away
-
Greenwich Park woman died 44 days after brutally stabbed by ex-partner
-
KFC back in business
-
Meeting of Cabinet at GDF HQ pilloried by Jagdeo
-
Man dies after bandits target overseas-based couple at Herstelling
-
Bandits invade Alness businessman’s house, shots fired
-
Violent storm lashes No. 19 Village
-
Crime has never been this bad – Jagdeo
-
Police find 52 lbs of ganja in Prashad Nagar house
Comments
About these comments