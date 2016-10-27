Labour Dept shuns GB&GWU as Barama workers’ representative

The Ministry of Social Protection’s Department of Labour has excluded the Guyana Bauxite and General Workers Union (GB&GWU), which has been representing workers at Barama Company Ltd (BCL) since February, stating that it recognizes the Guyana Labour Union (GLU) as the bargaining body.

A meeting between BCL, the Department of Labour and the bargaining union is set for today at 10 am and several representatives from the company questioned why the GLU was invited to the meeting and not the GB&GWU,