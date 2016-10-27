Law enforcers get Interpol training on battling human trafficking

Officers from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) recently benefitted from Training in Combating Trafficking in Persons provided by the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL).

A release yesterday from the Ministry of Public Security said that INTERPOL is currently in the Training Phase of its Project to combat Human Trafficking and Migrant Smuggling in the Caribbean and a number of Caribbean governments have joined with it to upgrade their capacity.

In April, 2016, the release noted that the Ministerial Task Force on Trafficking in Persons welcomed INTERPOL to Guyana for a Trafficking in Persons Needs Assessment.