PI into grenade attack on KN continues

The Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the charges against Alfie Garraway, Janiel Howard and Leroy Williams, the three men accused of throwing a grenade at the Kaieteur News (KN) Office, continued yesterday with testimony from two of the news agency’s staff.

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan heard testimony by Omar Bynoo, a driver at Kaieteur News, and James Baptiste, the body guard for Glen Lall, the publisher of the newspaper.

These men gave evidence as it related to what they would have heard and seen on the day of the alleged throwing of the grenade.

Garraway, Howard, and Williams, were charged with unlawfully and maliciously conspiring with other persons to cause an explosion by way of using a grenade, which was likely to endanger life or cause serious damage to property.

The grenade which did not explode, was thrown near Glen Lall’s vehicle, on the night a wake was being held for one of the company’s employees.

The matter is scheduled to continue on October 28.