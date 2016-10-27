Pomeroon trio to stand trial over wedding house murder

Frank Henry, his wife Josephine Henry, along with Trevor Abrams, who were charged in 2010 with the wedding house murder of Victor Williams, were on Tuesday committed to stand trial for the crime.

It is alleged that the trio, on July 22, 2010, at ‘Friendship Canal’, Lower Pomeroon murdered Williams. The ruling was made by Magistrate Faith McGusty at the closure of the defendants’ case.

It was highlighted, that based on the evidence presented by the prosecution through its witnesses, that there was sufficient evidence to have the defendants stand trial at the next practical sitting of the Demerara Assizes.

Williams was allegedly involved in an altercation with two men and a woman at a wedding house, in the Pomeroon River area, at ‘Friendship Canal,’ approximately 12 to 15 miles from Charity, during which he was allegedly beaten and stabbed. He was subsequently taken to the Charity Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.