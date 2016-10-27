Williams mum on whether report made to Cabinet on Carmichael St land
Attorney General Basil Williams yesterday declined to say whether he has provided an explanation about the beginning of the process to compulsorily acquire Carmichael Street plots to Cabinet as he had been instructed as, according to him, discussions at such fora are not for the public’s ears.
“I can’t discuss with you what transpired at my Cabinet. You know we have post-Cabinet briefings and they are to deal with that at that time,” he said, when Stabroek News asked about the issue during a press conference held at his office.
He also said that before anything reached to Cabinet he had indicated quite clearly that he never compulsorily acquired anybody’s land.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
