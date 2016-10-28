Business Minister confident five-year plan will trigger broad development
Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin is confident that upon conclusion of the implementation of his ministry’s Strategic Plan for 2016-2020 Guyana would see significant economic development.
The plan was launched yesterday at Cara Lodge, in the presence of the media and several agencies and heads of departments and a summarized version was presented by economist at the Ministry of Business (MoB), Nichole Haynes.
According to the plan, "The business environment is a crucial factor in country competitiveness levels."
